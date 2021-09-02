Financial Analysis: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36%

This table compares Motorsport Games and Ceridian HCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 10.13 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 20.14 -$4.00 million $0.14 808.71

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Motorsport Games and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $106.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Motorsport Games on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

