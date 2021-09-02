Financial Contrast: Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) versus WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR)

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) are both finance and insurance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital 80.18% 8.04% 4.05%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and Owl Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Owl Rock Capital 0 0 7 0 3.00

Owl Rock Capital has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and Owl Rock Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 7.17 $517.46 million $1.33 11.05

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

