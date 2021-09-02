Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of FFLWF stock remained flat at $$0.73 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 70,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

