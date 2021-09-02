First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Critical Comparison

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial 25.80% 5.97% 0.79%

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Capitol Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 4.91 $64.54 million $0.47 24.43

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.