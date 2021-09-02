First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Critical Contrast

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Business Financial Services pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 22.83% 13.45% 1.06% Civista Bancshares 28.16% 10.84% 1.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 1.97 $16.98 million $1.97 14.16 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.75 $32.19 million $2.00 11.61

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Business Financial Services and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Civista Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats First Business Financial Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.