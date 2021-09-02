First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Critical Contrast

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Pacific Valley Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 3.96 $148.60 million $2.74 14.89 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.72 $3.25 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 33.81% 10.09% 1.30% Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Merchants and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

First Merchants beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that provides various banking products and financial services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, individuals, and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, noninterest-bearing demand, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. The company also offers online banking, bill payments, remote deposit captures, e-statements, and mobile banking services. It operates 3 branch offices; and serves customers in Salinas, Monterey, and King City. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

