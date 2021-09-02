First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $4,852,000. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 23,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,871. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

