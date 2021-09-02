First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 43.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3,962.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

