First National Trust Co Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

