First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,641. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.