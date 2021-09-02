First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 48,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,377. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.