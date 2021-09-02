First National Trust Co Sells 190 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,411. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

