First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

