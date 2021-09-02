First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s Largest Position

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 5.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,442,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.13. 320,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.