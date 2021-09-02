Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 683,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

