Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average is $195.29. Five Below has a one year low of $112.43 and a one year high of $237.86.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

