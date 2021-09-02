FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of FLT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.56. 295,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,145. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

