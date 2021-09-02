Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VIAAY opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

