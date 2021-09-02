Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
FMCXF stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.15.
About Foran Mining
