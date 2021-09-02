Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FMCXF stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.