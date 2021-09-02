Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $104.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.11. 382,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,693. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

