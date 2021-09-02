Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $78,005.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

