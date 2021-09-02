Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXF. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.10. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.