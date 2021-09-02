Fractal Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $4.04 million and $337,448.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00132850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00156969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.78 or 0.07621440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,688.39 or 1.00216820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00798481 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

