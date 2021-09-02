Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

