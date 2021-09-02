Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.42

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 32535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,082,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

