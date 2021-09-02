Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger Sells 936 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.