Fusible Hits Market Cap of $204,718.81 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. Fusible has a total market cap of $204,718.81 and approximately $150.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00156927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.36 or 0.07635364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,874.83 or 1.00601473 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.00800178 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

