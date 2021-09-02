G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.
GIII stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. 17,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.