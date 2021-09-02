G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $648.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 100,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.