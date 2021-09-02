Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 952,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $5,386,539. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $309.31 on Thursday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

