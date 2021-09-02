Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Reaches $206.74 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $206.74 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00820725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 207,138,269 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.