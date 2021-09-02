General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $135,031,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 400,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,772,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

