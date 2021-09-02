Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $62.94

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.94, but opened at $61.03. Genesco shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

