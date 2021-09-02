Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $482.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.86. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $299.08 and a 1 year high of $490.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

