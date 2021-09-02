Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.
Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $482.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.86. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $299.08 and a 1 year high of $490.07.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
