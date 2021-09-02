George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NetApp stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

