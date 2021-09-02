George P. Sakellaris Sells 3,572 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMRC opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $6,360,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

