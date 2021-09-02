Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 1.25% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

CATH stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

