Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after acquiring an additional 175,126 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,150,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

