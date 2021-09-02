Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.94. 403,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

