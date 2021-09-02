GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 857,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EAF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,579. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.