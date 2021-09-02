Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.21. 226,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,394. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.