Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $18.96. 1,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 417,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $369,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

