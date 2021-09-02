Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,999.0 days.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock remained flat at $$34.93 during midday trading on Thursday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. is a gaming, entertainment, and hospitality company, which engages in the operation of gaming facilities. It operates through the following segments: Ontario, B.C., Atlantic, and Corporate. The company was founded by Ross John McLeod in 1982 and is headquartered in North York, Canada.

