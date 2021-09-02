Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

GTEC opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

