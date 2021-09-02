Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) rose 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 16,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,641,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $504.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $21,674,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,090,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 794,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 469.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 539,128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 458,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

