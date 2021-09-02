Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $17,276,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

