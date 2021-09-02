GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 17,689 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.