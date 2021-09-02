GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 860 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.49 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $416.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

