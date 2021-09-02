GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 28,836 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in IMAX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

