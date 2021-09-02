GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

